Song from Plastic, sounding plastic garbage

song-from-plastic

Oversized masses of indestructible plastic have become a symbol of both human overproduction and our endangered future. Song from Plastic by the duo UJOO+LIMHEEYOUNG is an installation with a device that can record and play back sounds, using the same approach as Thomas Edison’s “tin foil phonograph” on plastic. The artists recorded children’s voices and everyday sounds on several discarded pieces of plastic, which look like cultural fossils and can be seen in the installation. This insertion of human-generated sounds encoded as grooves in these objects seems like a sonic testimony to humanity, but also a symbolic intervention that stores audible memories on eternal garbage.

 

UJOO+LIMHEEYOUNG – Song from Plastic

 