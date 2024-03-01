Blind Camera, sound representing space

blind-camera

The statistical “intelligence” of AI is also its own greatest weakness. Despite the hype, the bias and predictive scheme of neural networks prevent truly original associations. Diego Trujillo Pisanty reverses this logic by developing a device to generate images from sound, the “Blind Camera”. Trained on selected scenarios in Mexico City, it listens to the ambient sounds and generates an image based on its training database, representing the space through the sounds it associates with that space. It literally embraces bias, because for it “everything is a city”, conceptually exposing the errors of automatic prediction.

 

Diego Trujillo Pisanty – Blind Camera

 