From Paradigm to Paradigm, into the Biomic Time, sounding deconstructing haiku

nandita-kumar-from-paradigm-to-paradigm

Nandita Kumar’s From Paradigm to Paradigm, into the Biomic Time is a layered work. Developed with a team of collaborators during the DAAD residency in Berlin, it consists of a bespoke machine resembling a newspaper press that prints deconstructed political rhetoric on environmental issues, algorithmically transformed into haikus. These haikus are punctuated with grammatical errors that are punched and played on a loop by a tiny player piano as a score, while a book can be consulted to connect the haikus to the original statements. The work structurally comments on the relationship between science, political propaganda and the society through a very beautiful arrangement of media.

 

