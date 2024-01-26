Collectivize Facebook, a legal matter

collectivize-facebook

The idea of turning Facebook into a collectively owned medium is not entirely new (It was explicitly mentioned recently in the book Own This!), but it has definitely entered the public imagination and has been carefully developed by artist Jonas Staal together with lawyer Jan Fermon in Collectivize Facebook. They have formulated a collective lawsuit to assert Facebook’s legal status as public domain, owned and controlled by its alleged 3 billion users. In their installation, they ask users to co-sign the lawsuit, which will be filed with the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. In doing so, they materialise the almost utopian desire to use the subservient mechanisms of social media to our advantage.

 

Jonas Staal – Collectivize Facebook

 