The Lights Which Can Be Heard, audible Northern Lights

sebastien-robert

In the past, indigenous communities’ knowledge was dismissed or removed by colonisers, if not outright destroyed, an action regretted centuries later when their cultural wealth was understood through their scattered remains. The Lights Which Can Be Heard by Sébastien Robert explores the sounds of the Northern Lights perceived by various indigenous communities in the Arctic, a phenomenon dismissed by Western scientists for decades. The installation features recordings of their natural VLF (Very Low Frequency) radio waves and a quartz crystal that can supposedly act as a receiver, noting that they are paradoxically becoming less audible due to anthropocentric activities.

 

Sébastien Robert – The Lights Which Can Be Heard

 