Illusion of the City – Taipei, more title

illusion-of-the-city

Anti-conventional approaches to computing data can transform the characterisation of a database from normative to dialectical. And the more economic value there is, the better. In Illusion of the City – Taipei, Chen Hsiangfu collected new flat floor plans of the Taiwanese capital and broke them down into individual spaces with a calculated price. He then developed a system that queries your income and generates a hypothetical house accordingly. Not only does the outcome not necessarily resemble a house, but the parts are assembled from different city districts. The resulting dialectic about real estate and spaces exposes its contradictions through an original and clever use of data.

 

1

 

2

 

3

 

4

 