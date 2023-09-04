Unlearning Language, AI training humans

Lauren Lee McCarthy & Kyle McDonald bring a welcome human element to the domain of machine intelligence. In “Unlearning Language, the pair deliberately overturn the current paradigm imposed by technology industry. McCarthy and McDonald programme an AI that recognises speech, gestures and facial expressions and which responds to a group of performers communicating in a transparent room. Their task is to find modalities of communication that the AI module cannot recognise, such as humming, clapping or changing vocal pitch. The reappropriation of both a freedom of speech and channels of communication defines a new role for the machine: taking back our human qualities.

 

