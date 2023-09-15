Sleep Laboratory, confusing intimacy insideout

sleep_laboratory

Artists working with virtual reality have often called to question the user’s perception of their work, challenging the industrial paradigm of immersive virtual space. Alexander Schubert‘s Sleep Laboratory is designed for a group of ten people to lie in a room for 60 minutes, with performers physically touching the immersed user both inside (with an abstracted avatar) and outside (with exact costumes) the virtual space, as well as ensemble musicians performing music. This work, which is an out-of-body experience (OBE) with a focus on the body, creates a disorienting level of intimacy that raises profound questions by mixing references with space and its human inhabitants.

 

Alexander Schubert on Sleep Laboratory

 