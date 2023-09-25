La plante, virtual vegetable care

la-plante-virtual-vegetable-care

Many artists have begun to reflect a growing empathy towards plants, possibly the result of a new connection with nature triggered by the climate crisis. “La plante” by Baron Lanteigne is a virtual representation of a plant using a custom-made device, aesthetically very reminiscent of medical equipment. The plant is cared for through the participation of external users who trigger events such as opening a window or shading the plant via chat, thus influencing the simulation. This virtual collective care can be seen as both technical and emotional training for the silent species, even if it is limited to the realm of simulation.

 

1

 

2

 

3

 