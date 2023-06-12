Valery Vermeulen – Mikromedas AdS​/​CFT 001

CD – Ash International

Data streams generated by various simulation models of astrophysical black holes and observational data of regions in space with extreme gravitational fields converge in Mikromedas AdS/CFT 001, a new release from Valery Vermeulen. Aside from being a mathematician, new media artist, researcher and musician Vermeulen is also obviously a very capable producer on the basis of his ability to transform data inputs into these excellent environmental compositions. This is not the first time the eclectic Belgian experimenter has worked on music projects related to astrophysics. He first had the idea for the album in 2016 but it was only two years later, following an invitation from the Concertgebouw Brugge to create a new piece of music and live show for their Cosmos Festival, that he was able to begin the process. Fine-tuning that work led to this release for Ash International, a subsidiary label of Mike Harding’s Touch. For Vermeulen, data is an immeasurable source of information and inspiration: this scientist-artist has made full use of it in other projects, for example in Krystal Ball an interactive multimedia project where the mechanisms that cause cyclical financial crises are used to generate images and algorithmic music, or in EMO-Synth, where, starting from the design and implementation of an interactive system, the automatically generated audio is directed towards the user’s emotional responses. For Mikromedas AdS/CFT 001, the flow of information includes gravitational wave data, data generated by black branes, neutron star data, white dwarf data and the trajectory data of elementary particles close to black holes. The overall effect reinforces the mysterious and galactic exoticism of these celestial bodies. The scientific component of Mikromedas AdS/CFT 001 was developed in collaboration with several academic partners including the Department of Physics and Astronomy of the Alabama University (US), the Alabama Holography Research Group (US), the Institute for Theoretical Physics of KU Leuven (BE), the Center for Mathematical Plasma Astrophysics of KULeuven (BE), the Department of Mathematics of the University of Antwerp (BE), the quantum cosmologist Prof. Dr. Thomas Hertog, Prof. Dr. Matthias Kaminski, Dr. Casey Cartwright, Dr. Ileyk El Mellah, Dr. Bart Ripperda, Dr. Fabio Bacchini and Prof. Dr. David Eelbode.