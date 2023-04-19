These Networks In Our Skin, mending data communication

these-networks-in-our-skin

The underground communications infrastructure of the internet is made up of cables and has been the most important material through which we understand how information flows since the telegraph. Mimi Ọnụọha‘s work uses technology to reveal social relationships and power dynamics. The artist, who is Igbo Nigerian, sees this infrastructure as a metaphor where communication can be infiltrated through a manual and collective intervention. This intervention, undertaken by four women, is developed in her film These Networks In Our Skin, which contains a metaphorical mending of the technological through the traditional and organic. This is about connections between people and systems, a reminder that we should refer to different cultural and social ‘mythologies’ instead of remaining stuck in technological logic.

 

Mimi Ọnụọha – These Networks In Our Skin

 