Dispersions 0.2, organic orchestration

Since the enjoyment of sound has become largely mobile, we have embraced digital abstraction with all its computational enhancements as the main reward, sometimes using wirelessly connected speakers as the predominant method of entering physical space. This disconnection between sounds and atmospheric space is addressed in Alex Brajkovic‘s Dispersions 0.2. The artist has realised a symmetrical set of elevated metal cups filled with water and submerged microphones that occasionally emit fog, with fans around them and speakers in the centre synchronising their respective orchestrated activation in an atmospheric composition. Inspired by Mumford’s concept of the ‘organic city’, Brajkovic coherently integrates the various elements as layered levels of organic information.

 

Alex Brajkovic – Dispersions 0.2

 