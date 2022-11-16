OnlyFans, perhaps the largest website in the world where users can post content that is not allowed elsewhere, is a successful business model for monetising the increasingly consolidated like mechanism. On one side are the content creators – artists, personal trainers, influencers, sex professionals – and on the other are their fans, who are willing to pay for access to exclusive material or for ‘premium’ interactions, either by subscription or on a one-off basis. The more a creator is popular and produces sought-after material, the more they earn. The platform has 150 million users and the economic market available to the 1.5 million creators is more than $ 5 billion; a huge business that is often fought politically and culturally. In parody of OnlyFans, artist Lena Chen, influenced by her own experiences as a sex worker and thanks to her collaboration with Maggie Oates and Pippo Toof, has created OnlyBans, an interactive game where you can play the role of a ‘sex worker’ on a digital platform. The aim of the game is to post material and maintain relationships in order to build as large a following as possible and earn ‘money’, while experiencing the many pitfalls you face in the world of porn and social networking. The player will very soon discover how complicated it is to keep one’s profile active while being at the mercy of the platforms’ opaque algorithms and policies. The narrative of the game is accompanied by the testimonies (and real censored material) of real erotic content creators who share with the players some of the problems they face every day in their professional lives: Privacy risks, censorship, de-platforming, revenge porn. A game that tries to redraw the rights of sex workers and the boundaries of what is legal, and that does not fail to provide information on the correct use of digital tools and the many pitfalls hidden behind seemingly harmless habits. Benedetta Sabatini

Lena Chen, Maggie Oates – OnlyBans, do you wanna play?

