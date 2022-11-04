Alva Noto – HYbr:ID I

Cover

LP + booklet – Noton

HYbr:ID I features eight compositions from Carsten Nicolai, under the Alva Noto moniker. They were originally commissioned to score Richard Siegal’s choreographed performance ‘Oval’, performed by the Staatsballett Berlin at the Deutsche Oper Berlin in 2019. The German musician takes inspiration from cinematic techniques and processes. He also employs minimal conduction in these compositions, a practice that cultivates more movement and expression. The atmosphere created by Alva Noto is icy, scattered and abstract. The compositions present different styles, some dreamy and light, others much darker, but combined together create a sense of gravity and space. This is also reflected in the composition titles – ‘Hadron’, ‘Blackhole’ and “Collider’ offer a sense of expanding space, but also an empty one, a monolithic beauty dominated by both an absence of life and the sweeping landscapes that the work evokes.
Alva Noto employs diverse methods in his compositions. He possesses a brilliant, universal vision for making music and a natural ability to move between contemporary and older interpretations of sound art and design. A mention must also be made of the album art. Designed by Nicolai, and Nibo, a young Japanese artist experienced in visualising sound programming, the album features striking graphic notations along with different material and sonic interpretations of the relationship between mathematics and science.

 

