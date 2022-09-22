(guest edited by) Abhrajeet Roy – SEISMA Neuroscience

Parabola Press, English, 180 pages, 2021, UK

Access to the brain and mind is now more possible than ever. Neuroscience has entered mass culture and become popular both through the radical simplification of its findings and through our fascination with our most unpredictable and barely controllable organ. In this respect, the study of the so-called ‘creative’ processes in the chemical and biological mechanisms of the brain has only reinforced this seductive branch of knowledge. This special issue of SEISMA magazine is dedicated to the neuroscience of the creative mind. It is an exploration of practices, mainly through short interviews, that reveal different technical workings about how the brain functions under certain conditions related to creative endeavours. It features accounts of how the brain is used in singing, in dealing with soundscapes, in autistic conditions, during the writing process and in spatial perception in theatre and dance. It also focuses on the design of buildings and public spaces based on neuroaesthetics, not only for screens and video games but also in taste and culinary arts. Neuroaesthetics is used extensively in the study of various forms of creative thinking and the still futuristic brain-computer interface, so this issue presents a number of timely and insightful views along with possible directions for the future.

 