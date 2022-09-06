DEPART – The Entropy Gardens

DEPART group defines gardening as one of the most archetypal art forms. It encompasses many components, including aesthetics, practice and failure, and the recognition of complexity. Their “The Entropy Gardens” is a work of art that can be experienced in VR and unfolds as a “sprawling journey” into a virtual garden and its own ecosystem. The impressive shapes and sounds that define the immersive experience redefine organic matter in a very dynamic, artificial and often abstract representation. This virtual garden triggers a constant negotiation of space and presence through the different artificial environments and their own configurations. There is an underlying contemplative element, but the pace of the changing forms deeply engages the viewer and their ability to navigate this dreamlike habitat.

 

DEPART – The Entropy Gardens

Depart – The Entropy Gardens – Trailer from depart on Vimeo.

 