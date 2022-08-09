Vytas Jankauskas – ALTAR-3000

Domestic altars have existed in various civilisations since ancient times. They are an expression of the need to represent a supernatural, friendly being with whom one can communicate in order to overcome the complexities and absurdities of life. ALTAR-3000 by Vytas Jankauskas is a small technological shrine that uses machine learning while being trained on classical prophets (Nostradamus as well as Yuval Noah Harrari) and various QAnon texts to generate a prophecy-like message inspired by the most obscure political bets on the PredictIt website. The user interacts with the voice and can empower the machine to post the message on the infamous website 8kun (ex-8chan), the home of QAnon followers. The work represents both the need to deal with uncertain times and the need to participate in that uncertainty, supported by a machine that processes reality in truly unpredictable ways.

 

