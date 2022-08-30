The Quiet Club – The Telepathic Lockdown Tapes

cassette + folding card box and 4 photo cards – farpoint recordings | K7

The Telepathic Lockdown Tapes is a release from Mick O’Shea and Danny McCarthy, an Irish sound art and improvisation duo formed under the moniker The Quiet Club in 2006. The recordings feature a wide range of sounds created using an unusual selection of objects including stones, homemade instruments, electronics devices, theremins and field recordings. The overall effect is quite alienating and dark but not necessarily foreboding, although there is a sense of restlessness and unease throughout the 160-minute work. The album was made during lockdown – O’ Shea and McCarthy would participate in recording sessions from their individual studios at prearranged times. The work was then mixed without any additional editing or dubbing. What is most revealing about such a setup and process is the interactions between the two artists, normally the duo do not discuss or plan the details of their collaborations in advance. This is quite a peculiar approach even within the world of improvisation and one that is based on familiarity, shared musical passion and a strong communicative relationship. It is these same qualities that have allowed the duo to create this powerful work during this unique period that aside from all of the other challenges posed by Covid-19, was also a difficult time for art and the production of shared, creative experiences. This release includes a tape with two twenty-minute tracks on each side and comes in an elegant folding card box which also contains four intriguing photo cards. Four bonus tracks, along with the original tracks from the tape recording and a pdf artwork booklet, are available for download via a code included with the cassette package.

