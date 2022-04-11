Supraorganism, an abstract system that learns from the bees

Justine Emard‘s Supraorganism is an installation of robotic glass sculptures triggered by a machine learning process based on data from bees. The artist has created a system that abstracts the behaviour of bees and reacts to the presence of the audience with light, shadows and sounds that are mainly generated by the movements of the metal structures in the glass sculptures. The system is then perceived as a whole, acting unpredictably through software predictions based on the training data. Emard leaves the expression and freedom of behaviour to this system and proposes that we consider it simultaneously as a metaphor and a ‘living’ organism. The supposed autonomy learned from the communication and organisation of another species can then be appreciated through beguiling sounds and illuminations in the darkness.

 

