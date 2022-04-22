Steve Roden – Gradual Small Fires (And A Bowl Of Resonant Milk)

Book + CD – 901 Editions

Gradual Small Fires (And A Bowl Of Resonant Milk) features five separate pieces by Steve Roden. The work was commissioned by the New Media School in the University of Hong Kong. The institute invited several artists to create site specific pieces for the opening of a new building designed by the architect Daniel Libeskind. The sounds Roden used were those of fires he recorded in both Denmark and California several years ago, combined with other audio samples such as bells, rocks, a guitar and various other unrecognisable elements – ambient noise, small electronic devices and other instruments. Everything has been well calibrated and manipulated – mostly using analogue guitar pedals. A sixth piece has also been added, the result of the same techniques, which will be used in the exhibition “Sound Art. Sound as a Medium Of Art” at the ZKM in Karlsruhe. Each of the compositions prepared for the new building in Hong Kong had been artfully associated with a specific coloured plexiglass structure. These sculptures were meticulously positioned in so as to occupy particularly discreet spaces of the building, evidently in order to heighten the visitor’s perception, provoking an immersive listening experience, making them participate in a physical, intellectual and perhaps even spiritual and communicative experience. The circular flow of sounds gives life to an exotic enchantment, a sort of dimensionless sphere in which sacredness and immaterial repetitions coexist, not exempt from a certain sense of disquiet, although for the most part they gentle coalesce to pervade the entire project. Alongside the CD there is also a 60-page A5 colour booklet, designed by Mote Studio in Berlin. The a publication features texts by Daniela Cascella, Michael Ned Holte and Roden himself, who is also responsible for a selection of drawings, the central theme of the book itself. Refined reverberations, ethereal modulations, faded crackles capture listening, modulating slow but effective combustions, which give life to dreamlike “places of fire”, in a gradual compositional process that owes a lot to the theories of Steve Reich and the tradition of North American minimalism.