Thomas Ankersmit – Perceptual Geography

Perceptual Geography, a musical project by Thomas Ankersmit released by Shelter Press, is a long suite, concentrated into a single track of almost 40 minutes. The work was designed to be used in live performances, commissioned in 2018-2019 by the CTM in Berlin and by Sonic Acts in Amsterdam. The piece is a tribute to Maryanne Amacher, the American composer, pupil of Karlheinz Stockhausen and collaborator with John Cage. The artist, who passed away in 2009, is also well known for being the partner of Serge Tcherepnin, the inventor of the iconic 1970s analogue synthesizer the Serge Modular. This instrument is now used by Ankersmit, who subjects everything to the amplification and spatiality of an equally famous GRM Acousmonium. Compared to the other synthesizers of the time (the Moog and the Buchla, for example), the Serge Modular adopted a somewhat different and more open philosophy, allowing the manipulation of the various modules in unusual and creative ways. An important choice in the composition was to work on otoacoustic emissions, sounds produced by our inner ear when it responds to a sound stimulus, with the intention of collecting information to be sent to the brain. The author therefore explores different “ways” of listening: not only what sounds are heard and when, but also how and where the sounds are experienced, options that a diffusion through the Acousmonium certainly makes richer in nuance and possibilities. In an at home playback, the recommended listening is through speakers and not headphones, possibly at a high volume, an action capable of generating additional tones inside the listener’s head. Maryanne Amacher was the first to theorize the musical use of such psychoacoustic phenomena: so called “ear tones”. Psychoacoustics in musical composition is a field of knowledge that is still little explored, after many years of research there is still a lot of experimentalism in place: Ankersmit in live performances has to tune his instrument to the resonant characteristics of the space, so that the sounds activate the structure, traveling through the architecture and setting it in motion. His constructions combine intricate sonic details and pure electrical power. It is a sound experience that is extremely physical and spatial but which, at the same time, through a deliberate and creative misuse of the equipment, also activates mental images and personal perceptual passages.