Models For Environmental Literacy, inauthentic trustworthy dialogues.

Models For Environmental Literacy

models-for-environmental-literacy

Tivon Rice uses a symbolic strategy to implement trustworthy machines by testing their limits. In his “models for environmental literacy” he brings trained AIs representing three perspectives – a scientist, a philosopher and an author – into a dialogue about environmental problems. The artificial dialogues are divided into three chapters, each exploring three controversial sites. They accompany scanned and rendered natural environments captured on several field trips. The close but never complete authenticity of the overall content challenges our perceptual capacity while engaging the audience in the dialogues. “We should stop worrying about authenticity” is one of the most effective and controversial statements, and this confusing liminal zone separating the real from the artificial also troubles the essential predicament of the subject.

 

Tivon Rice – Models For Environmental Literacy (Trailer)

 

Tivon Rice – Models For Environmental Literacy

 