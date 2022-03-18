Alessandro Ludovico – Impresión posdigital. La mutación de la edición desde 1894

alelibro

Ediciones Uniandes, ISBN: 9789587749533, Spanish, 264 pages, 2020, Colombia

Dear Spanish-speaking friends, in spite of the long delay, it is very gratifying and honoring for me to publicly announce the Spanish edition of the book “Impresión Pos-Digital”, published by Ediciones Uniandes in Colombia, with a new and beautiful graphic layout! I extend my gratitude to María Mercedes Correa for the careful translation and to Adriana Delgado Escrucería for the highly professional production and support.

 

 

 

