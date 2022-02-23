Neural 69, Climate Resistance

neural-69-web-small

Neural 69, Climate Resistance

Issue #69, Summer 2021 ISSN: 2037-108X

interviews

  • Ai Hasegawa
  • Robertina Šebjanič
  • The Center for Genomic Gastronomy
  • Kasia Molga

article

  • Editorial, the most sustainable Neural issue
  • The radiant future of Solarpunk
  • Listening as Activism

report

  • Werkleitz Festival 2021
  • Climate Care

news

  • VideoSculpture XX (The World’s 6th Sense), warm spy machines
  • Pollinator Pathmaker, the gardener is an algorithm
  • Mienophone, facing a sounding machine
  • Synthetic Messenger, botnet performance on climate change
  • Morphology of the Aerial, turbulent aesthetic system of the air
  • (Non-)Human, AI reproducing absence
  • Solo, natural recordings heard from an automatic piano
  • /roʊˈdeɪoʊ/, Let’s Play: Hollywood, being subjected to competitive gamification
  • Sirenen, sound composition as an architectural component
  • models for environmental literacy, inauthentic trustworthy dialogues
  • Supraorganism, an abstract system that learns from the bees
  • Symbiotic Transmitter, interspecies mutual understanding
  • Inside Inside, autoimmune futures
  • FORMATA, extra-terrestrial life forms on earth
  • Tremor, a mediated manifestation of energy

Centrefold

  • Life Support System (Aka. The Farm), dismantling urban farming.

books/dvds

  • Alessandra Renzi / Hacked Transmissions: Technology and Connective Activism in Italy / University of Minnesota Press
  • Anon Collective / Book of Anonymity / Punctum Books
  • Dominik Bartmański, Ian Woodward / Labels: Making Independent Music / Bloomsbury Publishing
  • edited by Adam Lauder / Computational Arts in Canada 1967- 1974 / McIntosh Gallery
  • edited by Ava Imogen Grayson / Soundest 6
  • Edited by Oliver Grau and Inge Hinterwaldner / Retracing Political Dimensions: Strategies in Contemporary New Media Art / De Gruyter
  • edited by Raffael Dörig and Flo Kaufmann / Heim für obsolete Medien, H.o.Me., Home for Obsolete Media / Christoph Merian
  • W. Patrick McCray / Making Art Work: How Cold War Engineers and Artists Forged a New Creative Culture / The MIT Press
  • Liz W. Faber / The Computer’s Voice: From Star Trek to Siri / University of Minnesota Press
  • Maryanne Amacher / Selected Writings and Interviews / Blank Forms Editions
  • Nicolas Nova & DISNOVATION. ORG / A Bestiary of Anthropocene / Onomatopee
  • Ruben Pater / CAPS LOCK: How Capitalism Took Hold of Graphic Design, and How to Escape from It / Valiz
  • RYBN / The Great Offshore, art, argent, souveraineté, gouvernance, colonialisme / UV Éditions
  • Esther Venrooij / Sounding Things Out: A Journey Through Music and Sound Art / Onomatopee
  • Warren Sack / The Software Arts / The MIT Press

music reviews

  • Alexei Shulgin/ 386 DX: Biggest Smash Hits: Staalplaat
  • Anushka Chkheidze, Eto Gelashvili, Hayk Karoyi, Lillevan, Robert Lippok: Glacier Music II: Establishment Records
  • Barbara Ellison: CyberSongs: Unsounds
  • Cluster Lizard: Star Corsair: Prostir
  • Cut Worms: Breath Mule: Opa Loka
  • Daniel Kötter & Hannes Seidl: „Stadt (Land Fluss)“ a radio play: Gruenrekorder
  • David Lee Myers — Reduced To A Geometrical Point: Crónica
  • David Tudor: Microphone: Dialogo
  • Karl Salzmann: Bruchstücke: Moozak
  • Dictaphone: Goats & Distortions 5: Denovali
  • Hecker: Synopsis Seriation: Editions Mego
  • Jeff Mills: The Clairvoyant: Axis
  • Juanjosé Rivas: GROAR: BEMIS
  • Maurizio Bianchi: Armaghedon: Verlag System
  • Murcof: The Alias Sessions: Leaf
  • Mouse On Mars: AAI: Thrill Jockey
  • Ross: Yubartas: Ediciones Éter
  • Steve Roden: Gradual Small Fires (And A Bowl Of Resonant Milk): 901 Editions
  • Thomas Ankersmit: Perceptual Geography: Shelter Press
  • Tomoko Mukaiyama & Yannis Kyriakides: La Mode: Tomoko