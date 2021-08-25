Floralia, speculative species archive

The argument about whether or not digitalisation is a good form of preservation is redundant; despite the current digitalisation of everything, it definitely isn’t, technically or conceptually. “Floralia” by Sabrina Ratté builds on this fundamental but widely overlooked contradiction. It is a series of three-dimensional videos featuring representations of extinct plants in a speculative future. These representations change through a kind of interference sent from the memory of another plant. The extinct species represents the absence of an entire system of reference, while the virtual recreation brings with it all the associated weaknesses of memory. The blending of past and present with artificial representation is hidden in this system. It becomes a speculative archive in a speculative future.

 

Sabrina Ratté – Floralia I

 

Sabrina Ratté – Floralia IV

 