(edited by) Bruno Latour and Peter Weibel – Critical Zones, The Science and Politics of Landing on Earth

The MIT Press, ISBN-13: 978-0262044455, English, 472 pages, 2020, USA

Critical Zones is a major exhibition at ZKM, providing a comprehensive look at climate change topics through a vast range of artistic perspectives. Ironically, the exhibition happened during the global pandemic. This book is the usual hefty, large scale ZKM exhibition catalogue, which documents the extended research of the exhibition themes, providing a general context and greater comprehension. The book is divided into eight sections, with more than seventy contributors and five hundred images. Each section highlights an aspect of these ‘critical zones’, an acknowledgement of how constructing a critical mapping of earth allowed for discontinuous and heterogeneous zones to emerge. The editors Latour and Weibel were also part of the curatorial team (which included Martin Guinard and Bettina Korintenberg). Here they assemble a valuable selection of contributions ranging from historical research, through to academic discourse, aesthetic analysis, innovative science projects and contextual artworks. Our understanding of our controversial relationship with Earth is destined to improve with each chapter. With an exemplary graphic design, this book is a treasure trove of knowledge about climate change. The final text functions as a catalogue, with all the exhibited works included, but also as an important reference for the field.

 

