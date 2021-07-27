Vivian Xu and Benjamin Bacon – Horologic Solum

Self-destructive artworks have created a radical turning point in the consideration of media decay and art by questioning the integrity of the artwork and its memory. In Horologic Solum, Vivian Xu and Benjamin Bacon have built a machine that slowly damages a tape recording of the Voyager Golden Records contained in the Voyager spacecraft launched in 1977, which was intended to provide basic information about humans to a possible alien civilisation. The tape goes through a “system of decay” in which its materiality is gradually destroyed, while a clock counts down to the expected death of the medium. The direct relationship between the deterioration of our memory and the deterioration of media leads to the destruction of this largely aural piece, in a system that is a self-destructive media archaeology.

 

