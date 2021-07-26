Lucas Odahara with Luiz Monteiro – Cover (Something Newly Missing)

12” Vinyl – Research & Waves

Cover (Something Newly Missing) was released on July 12th 2020, at the closure of the exhibition Read Before the Fire. This exhibition was curated by Kunstverein Grafschaft Bentheim, an organization specializing in contemporary art located in Neuenhaus (Lower Saxony). For this occasion, Lucas Odahara developed a multimedia and site-specific project focusing on the themes of language in times of loss. The loss we meditate on refers to memories, social rights, political rights and laws as they relate to political unrest in Brazil and the disappearance of a large part of the Amazon rainforest. The concept of loss is not understood here as an act of mourning but is introduced as a possibility for finding greater vigilance in the face of something recently lost. The vinyl edition, published by Research & Waves, includes the sound installation by Odahara, with music by Luiz Monteiro and lyrics by Elmas Senol, Amanda Mont’alvão and Pedro Oliveira, alongside textual works, images and objects. While the audio element is fundamental in Lucas Odahara’s sound installation, the visual and textual suggestions are also very important.Language and its ongoing presence in everyday life are at the center of this investigation, which questions conventional narrative models in texts, spoken language and images that continue to shape our perception of the existing world order and its respective power dynamics. The album includes two tracks of the same title and length (around 13’ e 15”) from the original sound installation. The first is a heartbreaking iteration of musical scales, filled with the typical loneliness of South America. The second seems to be drawn from audio samples of open and rainy spaces. In the liner notes there is no shortage of heartfelt and original reflections on the concept of cover, which evoke different audiences and a sense of protection, uniqueness and security. Cover (Something Newly Missing) transports listeners into an idealized past and they are immediately immersed in this moment of negation and nonessentialism, here revealed in all its potential.

Lucas Odahara with Luiz Monteiro – Cover (Something Newly Missing)


