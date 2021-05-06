Yannis Kyriakides & Andy Moor – Pavilion

CD – Unsounds

What is the thin line dividing a live performance, a studio work and being part of an artistic installation where a large number of people can participate? Yannis Kyriakides and Andy Moor opted for a halfway position when they were invited to participate in the Studio Venezia project at the French pavilion at the 57th Venice Biennale in 2017. They opted for occasional audience interaction, working to break the expectations inherent in the idea of ​​ concert or a performance in which the dividing line between musicians and audience is rigorously defined. The Parisian multimedia artist’s principle idea was to project visitors into the world of a recording studio, inspired by the seminal intuitions of Kurt Schwitters, the founder of Merzbau in Hanover, an atelier that was at the same time a work in itself, a space-event. The pavilion also drew inspiration in part from The Bauhaus, from its being a place of artistic creation, blending visual art and music, also nodding to the experiments of The Black Mountain School, an innovative American college founded in 1933 and dedicated to the study of art in its various expressions. In this recording-sculpture studio there were several musicians invited from all over the world who, during the seven months of the Biennale, would create in an extraordinary environment with the highest quality equipment, sound technicians and instruments at their disposal. Kyriakides and Moor chose to use only the historical synthesizers by Moog, Buchla and Vermona and the sound that has now been selected comes from a total of nine hours of recordings, mostly improvised or based on some rhythmic patterns that Kyriakides had previously prepared. The material, condensed into 45 minutes, has necessarily undergone numerous cuts and modifications, becoming even more fascinating and dissonant, with somewhat different scores divided by inspiration and effects into six different tracks. The emotional impact is remarkable and Moor’s guitar chords are compelling, while Kyriakides’ electronics evoke different layers and abstract structures, with dreamy, tense and minute envelopes.