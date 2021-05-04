Radio Amnion, sounding to the deep ocean

radioamnionok

Attached to a future ‘neutrino telescope’ experiment in 2023, a device will be submerged 2.6 kms deep into the Cascadia Basin (Pacific Ocean) in the North of California. This device is Jol Thoms’ “Radio Amnion” project, a platform which commissions artists and researchers to sendaudio recordings into the earth’s ‘amniotic’ waters. The pieces will be broadcast at each full moon for a month, before giving room to new pieces. This deep sea ‘radio station’, directly inaudible to humans, seems meant to send supporting voices to our natural system, in one of the most ‘pure’ and inaccessible places. The project, surviving an initial failure, is already streaming online, but will wait for its topical moment to share composed audio signals with the deep dark liquid environment.

 

1radio-amnion

 

2radio-amnion

 

3radio-amnion

 