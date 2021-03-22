Sometimes the online world reveals unsuspected parallel dimensions. This is an unknown restyle of Neural independently (and secretly as we never knew about it) made by NY-based Motion and Graphic Designer, Clarke Blackham. Very nicely made, perhaps only a bit glossier for the magazine’s line, it testifies once more how even your most familiar outcomes can have another life somewhere else.
edited by Tanya Toft – Digital Dynamics in Nordic Contemporary Art
intellect, ISBN-13: 978-1783209484, English, 442 pages, 2019, UK
Investigating media art in a limited geographical territory has frequently been attempted with mixed results, often claiming tenuous connections between the specific use of technologies and the specific place. Fortunately, this book is different. Toft has investigated the use of media art in Nordic countries, and here she invites carefully selected scholars to provide relevant contributions to the topic, producing an extremely useful and applicable study. The book is divided into two main sections. In the first, “Artist testimonials”, Nordic artists react to a shared series of topics, in a collective unfolding of artistic attitudes, perspectives and cultural contexts. While the very different statements sometimes give a free form impression, the overall content is inspiring and informative. The second section consists of 15 scholars and curators’ essays (plus the author’s conclusions), and addresses fields, scenes and territories in Nordic countries. If Finland, Denmark and Norway had, for example, an international significant role in net.art, through these essays it is possible to peek into decades of intricate relationships in these territories where artists have been supported by both institutions and society. The contributor’s line-up is impressive and their essays are a well-informed contribution to the writing of media art history.