Sometimes the online world reveals unsuspected parallel dimensions. This is an unknown restyle of Neural independently (and secretly as we never knew about it) made by NY-based Motion and Graphic Designer, Clarke Blackham. Very nicely made, perhaps only a bit glossier for the magazine’s line, it testifies once more how even your most familiar outcomes can have another life somewhere else.
Octopus, manifesting the remote visiting presence
It’s hard to know how much we will be represented through cameras rather than in person in the future. Our ‘camera presence’ is not only increasingly accepted but becoming a norm. Trevor Paglen has used his “Bloom” exhibition at Pace Gallery as a platform to integrate a further virtual work. “Octopus” allows online visitors not only to experience the exhibition, using a portal connected with different cameras through which it is possible to see both the artworks and present visitors, but it also allows for remote ‘presence’. Authorising their personal webcam to be streamed into the gallery, faraway visitors appear on specific monitors distributed throughout the space. This dual condition, seeing and being seen in the gallery, creates a consensual bidirectional access, recreating the sharing of public/private spaces in video communication.
Trevor Paglen – Octopus