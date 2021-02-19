Sometimes the online world reveals unsuspected parallel dimensions. This is an unknown restyle of Neural independently (and secretly as we never knew about it) made by NY-based Motion and Graphic Designer, Clarke Blackham. Very nicely made, perhaps only a bit glossier for the magazine’s line, it testifies once more how even your most familiar outcomes can have another life somewhere else.
Not For You, systematic TikTok confusion
Ben Grosser’s artworks centre on the technical sabotage of social media processes, namely the disruption of the metrics and quantification systems on which the platform’s business models are based. His most recent work “Not For You” is an “automated confusion system for TikTok” and is designed to deceive the app’s primary and beloved video recommendation algorithm, undoing the user’s expectation of customised and oh-so appealing new content. The videos shown are then taken from those suppressed by the content-moderation sections, disrupting the filter bubble, and liberating what is displaced by the algorithm, in a sometimes uneasy but always revealing experience.
