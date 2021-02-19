Not For You, systematic TikTok confusion

not-for-you-systematic-tiktokok

Ben Grosser’s artworks centre on the technical sabotage of social media processes, namely the disruption of the metrics and quantification systems on which the platform’s business models are based. His most recent work “Not For You” is an “automated confusion system for TikTok” and is designed to deceive the app’s primary and beloved video recommendation algorithm, undoing the user’s expectation of customised and oh-so appealing new content. The videos shown are then taken from those suppressed by the content-moderation sections, disrupting the filter bubble, and liberating what is displaced by the algorithm, in a sometimes uneasy but always revealing experience.

 

Ben Grosser – Not For You

 