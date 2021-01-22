Project Alias, home privacy

Project Alias, by Bjørn Karmann and Tore Knudsen, is a “parasite” for home devices. It can be customised to control smart assistants. Inspired by a parasitic fungus, this little assistant hides a mic array, a raspberry pi and speaker and can be easily positioned on the most common home voice assistants.  After training, Alias takes control of the home vocal assistant by activating and turning it off. Furthermore, it transmits a continuous sound to the affected device, which in this way is inhibited from recording other surrounding “private” sounds. The project critically reflects on “smart” commercial products and pokes fun at the ‘intelligence’ of vocal assistants. Chiara Ciociola

 

Bjørn Karmann and Tore Knudsen – Project Alias

 