Claudio F. Baroni – The Body Imitates the Landscape

CD – Unsounds

The Body Imitates the Landscape is published by Unsounds, a label focused on sound art, contemporary composition and free form experimentation. The project was initially conceived as a sound installation by artist Adi Hollander. Hollander used different ergonomic instruments to transform the audio into vibrations that could be felt all over the body. The source of inspiration was the Japanese book Karada, published in 2011, where author Michitaro Tada explored “the body” in its different cultural manifestations, through memory, science, expression and daily life. The fundamental concept of the installation was an attempt to trigger the textual experience of the book by activating a broader sensorial engagement. The partnership with the composer Claudio F. Baroni and the ensemble Maze was fundamental to activate a specific space for the audience, made of 17 objects of different forms, with water beds, wooden benches and speakers with built-in translators. In this area, the spectator-performers can expand their hearing abilities by using different parts of the body and creating an intimate relationship with the objects, a kind of engagement similar to two people sharing a secret. The most auditory element is based on a whispering voice and some highly dilated sequences of electroacoustic and improvisational music. What we hear in the CD is only part of the broader structure the composers planned. Nonetheless, the eleven compositions have their own coherence. A certain range of attention is put into developing hidden harmonies existing in normal language, a sort of “speech without voice” supported by the musical instruments, with the high flute played by Anne La Berge, the vibraphone by Enric Monfort and keyboards by Reinier van Houdt, to mention a few names. The result is undoubtedly refined and demonstrates an intimate relationship between the audience, the sound and the objects in a soft and intriguing way, mysterious and narrative, with an original form.