Charlemagne Palestine, John Körmeling – Ffroggssichorddd

From first impact, the composer Charlemagne Palestine brings us again to the most vibrant and experimental tradition of modern American music – redolent of names such as John Cage, Philip Glass, Terry Riley and La Monte Young. He has never missed an opportunity to expand his horizons, for example with his historic collaboration with Pan Sonic, Mort aux vaches, with the violinist Tony Conrad, or with Michael Gira, a multi-instrumentalist and leader of Swans. This album, released by Staalplaat Holland, is not a musical collaboration, but the result of a request made to Palestine by the visual artist, inventor and ultra-radical architect John Körmeling. Here the architect acts as the developer of a new instrument that illustrates mathematical relationships.

The title of the album, Ffroggssichorddd, refers to the name of a new and unusual instrument featured in the release. The instrument also features an unusual tuning too and is the perfect medium for Palestine, who is a pioneer of long-form improvisations on harpsichord, harmonium and other neglected keyboard instruments. The music takes inspiration from the universal language of mathematics and Körmeling created a musical system that sets apart the western tuning of classical music and is instead based on square roots, area and volume. This double LP documents performances on the Ffroggssichorddd in Bruxelles, Rotterdam and in Cappadocia (Turkey). It is proof of a well-structured and detailed form of music, one that is also exotic in its own terms. The album features twelve tracks. The b-sides of the two vinyls include extended tracks, “Vibratio For Pythagorean Frogsichord (Rotterdam)” (26 minutes) and Vibratio For Pythagorean Frogsichord (Turkey)” (almost 36 minutes). Finally the artwork, with the typical care by Staalplat, is worthy of a mention: the illustration by Jeroen Erosie comes in a lovely green package, which reminds us of the color of the instrument Martin Bezemer made, supporting the pop and unconventional vein of the developer.

