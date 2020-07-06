The V[R]erses, virtual objects of literature

mez-breeze-the-vrersesok

Certainly one of the most interesting experimenter ever in writing with technologies, Mez Breeze has transversed online eras with remarkable practices. Her new work The V[R]erses is a microstory experienced through 3D rendered forms, which have text ‘nodes’ as part of them, with a sound loop in the background. The ‘reading experience’ happens in this space, while the form is rotating and is occasionally zoomed, in or out. The user can either control the sequence of text and the form position, but also leave it to an ‘autopilot’ mode. This work represent a novel association between the text and the image, as the three-dimensional space gives a new perception of the text and its possible sequences. Breeze assembles then a new type of digital literature reading environment, with an intriguing composition of form and texts.

 

vruno

 

vrdue

 