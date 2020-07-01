The Data Stones, geomorphic meditation

The abstraction imposed by the digital is mirrored by the previous abstractions created by humans, such as language, signs and, more generally, artificial representations. In Peter AC Nelson’s “The Data Stones”, this abstraction occurs at multiple levels. It overlaps with Taoist philosophies of immanence and Western optical mimesis in a single space, through a geomorphic image of a rock, generated by a database of every message sent between two people. The observation of this artificial rock should let us see “forces that are usually too vast for us to perceive” and its fractal nature might be instrumental in allowing us to observe it as an infinite digital sculpture.

 

Peter AC Nelson – The Data Stones

 