Petrels – The Dusk Loom

CD – Denovali

We can find different influences in The Dusk Loom by Petrels, aka Oliver Barret, whose previous 2016 album was also released by Denovali. The elliptical weaves of these ten tracks are evocative and inspired by both ancient and modern mythologies. Thanks to the sensitive and calibrated loops the synthesizers play, the work is rich with an ecstatic spiritualism. Barret draws together Remedios Varo and William Blake, by weaving together some surrealist threads, an imaginative originality and by modulating echoes of vague psychedelia and contemporary romanticism. His compositions don’t show any detachment or coldness, and are painted with ambient and post-rock veins, on the edge between lyricism and choral vocal treatments. Protracted sequences are followed by interesting harmonic loops, and even when the frequencies become fragmented, the elegiac opening parts work as autonomous introductions. At times it feels as though the composition may be strictly structured. In other tracks it seems the inspiration was left free, perhaps composed by searching for unexpected connections, with some elements working in a way that was unexpected even for the author. Little fragments find their own way to inspire emotions while listening. Possibly the author worked on some pre-existing materials, both sound and text, developed for years and never finished, that, after being largely slimmed down, find new forms of expression here. The cut-ups don’t demonstrate a need to impress with experimental forms. The goals don’t seem to be so radical, even if the combinations, cuts and overlaps are very elaborated. Even when the things become more rhythmical, a certain level of harmonic complexity is kept in the loops and in the wonderful vocal interventions of Barret. Overall, the album is very pleasant and well made, and it relaunches the Petrel project for Oliver Barret, who was also active as Bleeding Heart Narrative until 2012.