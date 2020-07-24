Adam Basanta – Circular Arguments

CD – 901 Editions

In Circular Arguments Adam Basanta once more focuses his transversal skills on the multi-sensorial organisation of changeable choreographies across microphones, speakers, kinetic systems and customised software. For some time now, practices of listening and communication have been the subject of Basanta’s research, often achieved by using everyday objects that are carefully abstracted from their conventional uses. Here, the recordings are drawn from some sound installations created by the exclusive use of live feedback and environmental iterations. The artist claims he is not sure that the audio experimentations he collects in this album can be defined as “music”. However, we have no doubts: this is a conceptually sophisticated operation, evidencing musical knowledge and an edgy style. Such sounds do exist, undoubtedly, and occupy a precise space, although they are not elaborated within a strict compositional structure. In short, they are worthy of all the attention of the listener. Basanta considers the performance context to be a priority: the presence of the audience establishes and makes real a physical relationship with specific vibrational experiences. By moving from the installation to the digital medium, these works resonate differently, but we believe they don’t lose their musical breath and that feeling of apparently autonomous airy quiet, which was originally part of a more complex and physical performativity. The sounds are clear and minimal and draw the attention. Thanks to their purity, the volumes are always highly controlled; nothing prevents us from listening to this mix of frequencies as a form of music. Here the technology, despite being very “rough”, apparently is taken as an integration of our daily life, and somehow instils a very aesthetic and ethical “sensitivity”. 901 Editions by Fabio Perletta, based in Roseto degli Abruzzi (Italy) can once again be proud of this release.