A Woman with the Technology, unpredictable machine creation

A Woman with the Technology” by Ziyang Wu is a complex process focused on AI and the so-called ‘filter bubble’. It starts by selecting a series of keywords close to the artists’ focus. His daily activity is then recorded and organised over three months, and the clips and sentences containing the top 50 keywords are used to compose a 3-channel video. All the video’s captions, subtitles, and ‘dense captions’ are utilized by an AI Chatbot in order to generate a ‘successful film script’, producing an animated video based on this material. The oneiric, chaotic and colourful video that results reveals the path of machine-based creation in all its surreal unpredictability.

 

