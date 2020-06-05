The Point of Final Collapse, conceptually sounding the collapse

The San Francisco’s Millennium Tower high-rise has sunk in the past decade by about 45 cm, and tilted by about 35 cm. This data is used by Postcommodity (Cristóbal Martínez and Kade L. Twist) to compose a piece reflecting on these imperceptible oscillations, called “The Point of Final Collapse”. The data is mapped to produce “ASMR audio and soothing binaural beats” to encourage relaxation and appreciation of urban beauty, in open contrast with the building’s instability. It is broadcast daily for 4 minutes, towards North Beach from the SFAI’s campus, and towards San Francisco’s downtown using long range acoustic devices, offering a short, aural window of awareness.

 

postcommodity

 