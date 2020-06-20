Neural 65 extra: Critical Atlas of Internet by Louise Drulhe

Neural #65 extra is an intervention by artists Louise Drulhe in the form of a booklet and a critical text (“Beyond Lines and Nodes”) by Kristoffer Gansing (ex artistic director of Transmediale).
In the words of Druhle:
“Through a series of 15 hypotheses, this Critical Atlas of Internet aims to develop 15 conceptual spatialization exercises. The purpose of the atlas is to use spatial analysis as a key to understanding social, political and economic issues on Internet. The atlas seek to discern the shape of the Internet in order to understand the concrete issues and stakes involved.”