Hold That Task. This Is On. Speaking to invisible Amazon workers

The dream of vocal assistants is speak to a machine whose behavior is indistinguishable from that of a human. But behind this dream lurks a global team at Amazon that reviews Alexa customers’ audio clips of all kinds of utterances. Midgray + Catherine Chen’s “Hold That Task. This Is On.” is approaching these invisible workers. It is a collective performance, where visitors are asked to read snippets of “poetry, literature, inspiration, and humor”, as conspirators of direct communication. Using corporate infrastructure as a channel for human-to-human connection, this artwork overcomes these technical limitations, reaching the most sophisticated entity for dialogue.

 

