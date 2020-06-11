11min – Snow

Vinyl – Weather

The name of the duo doesn’t refer to the track’s duration. 11 is the moniker of Jiyeon Kim, a sound artist and pianist collaborating here with the drummer Sangyong Min, another talented musician. The sounds of Snow imprint themselves on the listener, thanks to their improvisational character, full of jazzy veins and delicate harmonies. Together they give life to some airy but controlled sequences, where no instrument in particular rules over the others. The whole flux of the different passages gives the sound a distinctive character, thanks to a cooperative work, which is “vintage” and free form at the same time, based on the assonance and syntony of the rhythms and on the relationship and the encounter of converging styles. The atmospheres are always gentle and muffled; the duo is not searching for any contrast or formal opposition. With no fuss they instill in the music grace and measure, and within their own language they can reabsorb all the virtuosity of the most ethereal and symbiotic free form schools. In the past Jiyeon performed some creative experiments and practices with field recordings, but not much is known about Sangyong Min apart from that he is a sound engineer. Because of the lack of information online and some reticence from the distributor Gruenrekorder, we think that being from Seoul might still introduce some problems in the communication of specific niches. The search for information about the label also didn’t produce results, so it’s hard to fully understand the specific context the five tracks originated within. Nonetheless the listening experience is very pleasant, relaxed and meditative, and the remix, despite being similar to the original, is another proof of the project’s eclecticism, on the edge between different yet contiguous approaches. Take a look also to the elegant video teaser directed by Mihye Cha, shown mainly in black and white and settled in some countryside areas, with the two musicians as protagonists. Snow is definitely experimental, originating from some romantic-conceptual, dreamy and postmodern waves.