Sulco (Medida de Corte), aural passages

One of the roles of sound art is to transform spaces by changing how we perceive them. Miguel Carvalhais and Pedro Tudela have mastered this approach in recent years, constructing installations made in classic or adventurous places whose sound, in whatever form and structure, alters its surroundings. “Sulco (Medida de Corte)”, which can be roughly translated as “Groove (Cut Measure)”, is their sound art installation in the Convento de São Francisco, Coimbra. It is placed in a passage, a closed space with three doors, accessing other rooms. Its usual abstract form with mirrors, and the door sounds, change the space and time of the place, altering its history and meaning.

 

