Sonic Arms, graceful mechatronic concert

ultravioletto-sonic-arms_ok

The use of cinematic machines, or at best, robots, during live performances, has been developed by a few artists in Canada (take Nicolas Bernier, for example) unofficially defining a specific aesthetics and practice. The Ultravioletto group is an Italian collective, but their piece “Sonic Arms” seems to continue in this North American vein. It consists of a choreographed ‘dance’ of robotic arms, lights and digital images, where the different elements are orchestrated. The lights mounted on the graceful robotic arms design ephemeral shapes in the air. It’s as though their mechatronic nature has been renegotiated to enable human-like gestures and an elegant sensitivity. (photo credit Filippo Gualazzi)

 

Ultravioletto – Sonic Arms

 