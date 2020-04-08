Void, abstraction of a landscape

The possibilities to create objects with the digital, which are both familiar and alien, are infinite, because it can abstract any materiality into malleable information. “Void“ by Félix Luque, Damien Gernay and Iñigo Bilbao exquisitely demonstrates this point. It’s a circular sculpture with a rocky texture. In its centre there’s a hollow that sinks inwards (the background is a semi sphere), where a powerful white light vibrates, looking infinitely deep. The texture has been reproduced using photogrammetry from an Asturias’ beach, the homeland of the artists. Part of the ‘Memory Lane’ research project, Void reproduces and evokes, re-materialising the abstraction of a landscape. (Photo credit: Leslie Artamonow).

 

