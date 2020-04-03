Susanna Paasonen, Kylie Jarrett, Ben Light – NSFW: Sex, Humor, and Risk in Social Media

The MIT Press, ISBN-13: 978-0262043052, English, 232 pages, 2019, USA

The determining power of hashtags has long been proven: the role of spontaneous acronyms in the past has more recently been taken over by hashtags. NSFW (Non Safe For Work) is one of the most popular labels. Its cultural significance and its various ambiguities are discussed in this edited collection. #NSFW is both a ‘warning’ and an ‘invitation’, but it generates instant ‘attention value’ in social media, mainly because of its elusive nature. This research (sometimes analytically quantitative) explores the origins of this hashtag and explores how it has developed over time and how it defines itself within different labour environments. This includes exploring how the hashtag is used in the porn industry through to how autonomous sex workers are choosing to use the tag, to the risk and safety of using it (or not) in various workplaces, engaging different risky or humorous practices. The various authors draw our attention to a shift taking place from online content to consent and an understanding of ‘safety’ as a “euphemism” for the policy of “filtering out […] sexual content”. Beyond a clever understanding of universal social media mechanisms, this book outlines pressing online governance issues and how they’re deployed, moving beyond a fascination the act of tagging and its social consequences.

 