Pita – Get On

Peter Rehberg, the owner and founder of the label Editions Mego, is behind the moniker Pita. Since the mid nineties he has been a prol ific composer but he is more moderate in his solo releases producing only four albums over almost twenty-five ye.ars. From the start Rehberg was very interested and focused on the use ofcurrent technologies: mainly software programs or, in recent years, more complicated modular devices. Thanks to these, the master, born in London but Austrian by nationality, is able to insert in the creative flux wann and substantial analog sounds. Get On follows Get 0[(. a production from 2004, and Get In (2016), more quietist, ambient and elegiac than his latest work, where he carefully updates his usual repertoire. “AMFM” opens the album in a passionate way, thanks to the sounds that seem to move everywhere, as they were physically bouncing, and give life to some kaleidoscopic sequences, whose nature is percussive, hissing and ringing. ln “Frozen Jumper” the rhythmic pulses are even more stressed and some industrial constructions emerge roo in a complex whirl. ”Two Top Five” is the most chanting and hypnotic track, a huge vortex that forces us to a ritual and majestic listening experience. “Aching Moth Pool”, only 3 minutes long, hits with irs vitriolic and beating character, stubbornly obsessive and piercing. “Motivation” is a 15 minutes suite that closes the a lbum in a rarefied, evocative and delicate way, and creates a cosmic fresco, emotional and tonnented. In short, the sound specrnun Pita explores is very broad. Despite the “retour al’ordre” that is predominam now, he still sees radical electronics as a fundamental driving force for all contemporary music. We also need to mention the elegant artwork by Tina Frank, a designer who moves “along the borders of perception”. Here she cleverly sets a cover image full of greys, who look to us like fabrics, felts and

sewing stitches.